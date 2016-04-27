Hillary Clinton is making her move to win over Bernie Sanders’s supporters.

She’s been doing the latter for several weeks now, but the Sanders angle was mostly new for Clinton. In particular, she treated Sanders as if he had already dropped out of the race, thanking him for the work he’s done to draw attention to economic issues and campaign finance reform and to bring new people into the political process. In other areas, however, Clinton’s take on Sanders was not dissimilar from her approach very early in this election, when she spent debates emphasizing her similarities with Sanders, rather than her differences. Tonight, she extended a hand to her opponent’s supporters by telling them that they had similar beliefs about social issues and the need to repeal Citizens United. (It’s perhaps worth noting that Sanders also did not attack Clinton tonight.)

Whether Sanders’s supporters take the bait is another question—Sanders knows he can’t win the nomination, but he’s not going to stop running, which means his supporters probably aren’t going anywhere. Clinton started the work of trying to win them over tonight, but it’s a process that will likely continue until the convention, if not longer.