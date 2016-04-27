Donald Trump: “I consider myself the presumptive nominee.”

If Trump were almost anyone else, he would’ve been considered the presumptive Republican nominee for months now. But tonight, after sweeping all five Republican contests, Trump’s presumptive-ness is undeniable and he reveled in it in his victory speech (and victory Q&A) in New York City.

Trump talked a lot about winning tonight, partly because he’s a narcissist and partly because it’s good electoral strategy. He needs to avoid a second ballot, where Ted Cruz’s Nixon-esque machinations could cost him, so he’s putting pressure on the delegates to vote for him on the first ballot. Delegates from Pennsylvania, which has screwy rules, “have a moral obligation” to vote for him, he said.