One of Dennis Hastert’s victims is the brother of a former political ally.

Hastert, the longest-serving Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, appeared in court on Wednesday to face sentencing for his conviction last year of illegal cash withdrawals, in an attempt to cover up a string of sexual abuse allegations. The judge handed down a 15 month sentence. Cross and at least three other former wrestlers accused Hastert of inappropriately touching them while he was their coach.

Hastert and his legal team reached out to many of his former allies, hoping to convince them to write formal letters of support. Among them: the elder Cross brother, who by then knew what had happened, according to The Chicago Tribune. On Wednesday, it was Scott Cross who was in attendance, fighting through tears to testify against him.