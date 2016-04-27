Cruz and Fiorina’s Faux Feminism

Ted Cruz’s strange gambit of announcing on Wednesday afternoon that Carly Fiorina will be his vice presidential running mate, done while his own bid for the presidential nomination is still a long shot, reeks of desperation. But there’s a certain logic to it. After all, Donald Trump is extremely unpopular with women, including Republican women. And further down the line, Hillary Clinton is the presumptive Democratic nominee. So Fiorina as running mate is a way to show that Cruz can outflank both Trump and Clinton (whom Cruz repeatedly linked together in his speech making the announcement). Fiorina can, theoretically at least, both call attention to Trump’s sexism and provide a conservative alternative to Clinton’s version of feminism. Fiorina’s own presidential bid was short-lived, but she enjoys a broad popularity in Republican circles, as shown by the warm reception she received at the Indianapolis announcement event, where she did a much better job energizing the crowd than the man who still hopes to be at the top of ticket.

Yet Cruz, who has a sure instinct for the sensibilities of the GOP’s right wing, was also aware that a Fiorina pick raises certain delicate problems because of conservative unease with successful women. After all, the GOP is the party of gender traditionalism, and that thread is especially strong among the evangelical Christians who are the core supporters of Cruz’s presidential bid.

Fiorina is playing the same game that Sarah Palin did in 2008: trying to be a gender pioneer while also assuaging the worries of social conservatives.

That’s why both Cruz and Fiorina played a curious double game at the announcement: They tried to be both feminist and anti-feminist at the same time, arguing that Fiorina is strong enough to stand up to Trump while also insisting that she possesses maternal instincts becoming of her gender.

In his characteristically long-winded speech introducing Fiorina, framed strategically for TV cameras by an all-female audience standing and cheering behind him, Cruz called attention to Trump’s sexism, reminding listeners that the real-estate mogul had insulted Fiorina’s appearance with his “look at that face” comment to Rolling Stone.