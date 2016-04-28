The Spain Orwell Never Saw

Many historians of the Spanish Civil War followed in what they imagined to be Orwell’s steps, writing histories that focused on the perfidy of Stalinists. But Hochschild, who has written an entire book about the horrors of Stalinism in the Soviet Union, has done something different. It isn’t that he is out of sympathy with the POUM or the anarchist cause. But he doesn’t make them the heroes of his account of the war, either. In part, this may be because, lamentably, there were no American or English protagonists who were deeply embedded with the anarchists. Hochschild’s account emphasizes that anarchists were responsible for the wave of violence in the first months of the conflict, and though the POUM was small, it had its own sinister enforcers. Though Hochschild understands the appeal of the anarchist vision, he thinks it essentially a philosophy of pre-modern village life, unsustainable both in the context of the war and in a future peace, within the context of an increasingly complex economy.

Without the anarchists in the role of noble victims, Communist actions seem more justifiable. Still, there is considerable evidence that the Soviet Union used Spain to serve its own needs. The Soviet Union’s anti-fascism meant that it would need Britain and France as allies against Germany, and many of its anti-revolutionary actions seem calculated to make sure that they could be convinced to somehow end their neutrality and change the course of the war. Scholarly discussion of this has often centered on the infamous “May Days” of 1937, when open fighting broke out in Barcelona between anarchists and the POUM on one side and the Catalan government, backed by Communists, on the other. The fighting began at the Telefónica, the Telephone Exchange building, which had been taken over by anarchists. The late Christopher Hitchens, for example, used published Soviet documents from the volume Spain Betrayed, edited by Ronald Radosh, Mary Habeck, and Gregory Sevostianov, to describe Communist actions in Barcelona as a coup and “a carefully choreographed attempt to provoke a crisis and then take advantage of it.”

Historians of the Spanish Civil War followed in Orwell’s steps, focusing on the perfidy of Stalinists.

But Hochschild doesn’t see it in such stark terms: he observes that anarchist operators kept butting into telephone calls, including those between the heads of the Spanish central government and Catalan’s regional one. Fighting broke out when Catalonia’s security minster told police to take over the building, and anarchists resisted, leading to street fighting that lasted a week and produced more than 200 dead, most of them anarchists. Under Communist control, utilities in Barcelona started charging again for services, and egalitarian habits dropped away. The hat business boomed again.

I sometimes expected Hochschild to be tougher on Communist actions than he was. Anarchists and the POUM saw the social revolution as inseparable from victory. But from the Communist perspective, the social revolution had to be put on hold if it were not to be completely and permanently defeated by the Nationalists, and that led them to set aside other ethical commitments. Several of his protagonists are journalists, who were put in a difficult situation by their sympathies for the Republic. Louis Fischer, who had been living in Moscow, came to Spain to work as a reporter on the Republican side. The Communist journalist Claud Cockburn told Fischer that he shouldn’t report on materials damaging to the Republican cause, including panic when Madrid seemed that it would fall into Nationalist hands. Cockburn himself fabricated an “eyewitness account” of a completely fictitious “anti-Franco mutiny of Moors in Spanish Morocco,” filling his piece with “names of streets and plazas gleaned from guidebooks.” The hoax story, Hochschild explains “made the Nationalists appear far shakier than they were” and was timed to appear “just as a delegation was about to lobby the prime minister on behalf of the Republic to open the border and let the guns through.” They got their guns.

Without the imperative, borne of the Cold War, to make Communists the villains of the story of the Spanish Civil War, Hochschild is able to shift responsibility back towards the Nationalists who set out to destroy the Republic in the first place. He has a sharp eye for damning detail, as when he quotes a Nationalist press officer with a handlebar mustache:

You know what’s wrong with Spain? Modern plumbing! In healthier times—I mean healthier times spiritually, you understand—plague and pestilence could be counted on to thin down the Spanish masses…Now with modern sewage disposal and the like they multiply too fast. The masses are no better than animals, you understand, and you can’t expect them not to become infected with the virus of bolshevism.

But in general, details about what happened on the Nationalist side are harder to come by. One of the reasons that most histories of the war have focused on intra-Republican conflict is that it was much easier to report from there. The Republican side certainly encouraged writers to join them and do propaganda work. Cockburn wanted the poet W.H. Auden to come to Spain, he said, so that he would “go to the front, write some pieces saying hurray for the Republic, and then go away and write some poems, also saying hurray for the Republic.” The Republic also didn’t censor journalists too much: Correspondents moved freely in its zone, and The New York Times’s Herbert Matthews found he could duck censorship if he simply called his Paris bureau when the censor was out to dinner.

But the Nationalist zone was more controlled. The journalist Virginia Cowles, the rare reporter who worked from both areas, was accompanied by a Nationalist minder who tried, unsuccessfully, to shape her views of the war. Still, she was able to learn that Guernica, the town reduced to rubble by fascist bombs and made famous Pablo Picasso’s painting, was indeed bombed by German and Italian planes and not, as the Nationalists insisted for 40 years, burned by Republican forces. The most important of Hochschild’s pro-Nationalist subjects is a Texaco executive who evaded U.S. laws to send Franco the oil his army needed. There is a strong case that without Texaco’s support, which extended to supplying Franco with the locations of merchant vessels sending supplies to the Republic, the Nationalists would not have been able to win the war.

Spain in Our Hearts should supplant Homage to Catalonia as the best introduction to the conflict.

But win they did. By 1938, the International Brigades were withdrawing from the country. Bob Merriman, the young economist who had risen to command the Lincoln Brigades, was killed in battle. Altogether, of the 2,800 Americans who fought in the Spanish Civil War, 750 lost their lives there, a higher fatality rate than any U.S. military action in the twentieth century. Louis Fischer, the journalist who had been enchanted with the Soviet Union in the mid-1930s, saw both what was happening in Spain and the purges taking place in Moscow and quietly moved to get his Russian family out. He became a Gandhian and one of the six contributors to the 1949 anti-Communist classic, The God that Failed. Soon enough, Orwell’s revived Homage to Catalonia would introduce the conflict to readers as a true-to-life anti-Communist parable for Cold War times.

With all due respect to Orwell, Spain in Our Hearts should supplant Homage to Catalonia as the best introduction to the conflict written in English. A humane and moving book, it is well-paced and meant to be read rather than studied. It might be best described as a post-Cold War history of the Spanish Civil War. Spain in Our Hearts allows its reader to relive, from multiple angles, the emotional and intellectual logic of anti-fascism. That is, perhaps, what will make this book speak to our present moment, when political forms with more than superficial resemblances to fascism have sprung up as twisted responses to local and global inequalities. The divided factions of the left who fought each other during the Spanish Civil War are all our ancestors in the struggle for social justice. But that kind of division is no longer necessary.

With the Soviet Union gone, a broad, anti-fascist coalition of liberals and the left—the kind that brought the Spanish Republic to power in the first place—makes good political sense. Disagreements and debates within that camp needn’t be fatal, either figuratively or literally. Perhaps, then, the principal moral message that Spain in Our Hearts has for our time has less to do with the way in which our world resembles Spain of the 1930s and more to do with the ways it does not. In the most amusing moment of the book, British Labour party leader Clement Attlee visits the Republican front lines and mangles his Spanish, calling out, “¡No pasaremos!” (We will not pass) instead of the anti-fascist slogan, “¡No pasarán!” (They shall not pass). We don’t have to repeat the same mistakes.