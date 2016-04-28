The Spain Orwell Never Saw

Though the dictatorships are more theoretical than actual, this description conjures the situation in the United States and many parts of Europe, where authoritarian right-wing movements have found traction, if not yet victory. Hochschild generally aims to tell stories with moral implications. For example, his book on anti-slavery activists, Bury the Chains, has become an inspiration to groups fighting climate change—for they too are asking for a moral revolution that will require the abolition of a source of wealth, profit, and power that has long been taken for granted. It’s less clear what that moral is in this new book. In a conflict that featured fratricidal violence within the left, who, in Hochschild’s view, are the political ancestors from which today’s activists are supposed to draw inspiration?

As Hochschild acknowledges, the story of the American (and British) volunteers he covers are not fully representative of the conflict at large. His subjects are people who were moved by political or professional passion to devote themselves to a cause in a country distant from their own. And that story began, for many, with communism. The two major Communist figures in Spain in our Hearts are the economist-in-training Bob Merriman and the young journalist Louis Fischer. Merriman was a graduate student at Berkeley during the Depression who had also performed factory work in nearby Richmond, where he saw workers splashed with battery acid. He became interested in the prospects of a planned economy, and ended up in Moscow to perform dissertation research. Fischer, born in the Philadelphia slums, became a foreign correspondent in Moscow, where, eager to have access to power, he didn’t challenge government versions of events. Merriman, similarly, missed any evidence of the massive famines that had taken place only a few years before his arrival—even though his field of study was agricultural economics.

SPAIN IN OUR HEARTS: AMERICANS IN THE SPANISH CIVIL WAR, 1936-1939 by Adam Hochschild Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 485 pp., $30.00

When conflict broke out in Spain, leftists from around the world were motivated to join. With Hitler and Mussolini supporting Franco, those with deep anti-fascist convictions, especially Communists, were drawn to defend the Republic, and even to fight. “For us it wasn’t Franco,” said one New Yorker quoted by Hochschild, “it was always Hitler.” With most of the army and weapons on the Nationalist side, the Republic would have to depend on militias and international aid if it was to survive. But mustering those two things was at least partially in tension. Especially in northern Spain, anarchists formed battalions that were organized by consent. In Barcelona, they took over factories. A cashless barter system emerged between the peasants in the countryside and Barcelona’s factories. There were more schooling opportunities for people of all ages, and a focus on teaching adult literacy. Status symbols such as hats disappeared; the formal “you” went unused, and a new, egalitarian society seemed to have emerged. There was an eruption of anti-clerical and some class violence, though it paled in comparison to the sustained political murder that took place behind Nationalist lines.