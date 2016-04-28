A Politico survey of 80 campaign reporters finds they think their peers have failed American democracy by elevating Donald Trump. On a scale of 1 to 10, they give the press a 5.7 for its coverage of the 2016 campaign. But one survey question is particularly noteworthy in the way it implies that Trump clickbait is why he won 10 million primary votes:

“CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves has said that Trump’s success ‘may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.’ On a scale from 1 (not a chance) to 10 (most definitely), how much do you think an impulse for traffic, viewership, clicks, etc., among journalists has contributed to Trump’s success so far?”

The reporters surveyed give this an 8.5. Which is insane. It is not true, and you should be skeptical that they even believe it.