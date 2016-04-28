Duke Ellington, who has never been a man to be afraid of fooling around with new ideas, offers some of his most unusual in a Victor album (P-182; $3.57, with tax) that includes eight blues sides cut a year or so ago but only recently issued. Many Ellington fans insist the Duke’s early work has never been surpassed, but my own feeling is that this particular group is superior, at least in arrangement. Outstanding is a dreamy, introspective thing called “Transblucency,” in which Ellington’s use of the human voice as a solo instrument is interpreted with great warmth and subtlety by vocalist Kay Davis.

Even the Duke’s piano, never quite so good as the best, is exceptionally engaging in this album, and the ultramodern Ellington treatment of the fine old “Royal Garden Blues” doesn’t in any way detract from the original in vigor of that Dixieland tune. His album is easily the best bet of the current crop.