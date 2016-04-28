Bobby Knight just wants to bomb the hell out of some people.

In introducing Donald Trump at a rally in Indiana, the former college basketball coach said he supported Trump because he would have had “the guts” to drop atomic bombs on Japan in World War II.

“Harry Truman, with what he did in dropping and having the guts to drop the bomb in 1944, saved millions of American lives. And that’s what Harry Truman did. And he became one of the three great presidents of the United States,” Knight told the Evansville crowd. “And here’s a man who would do the same thing, because he’s going to become one of the four great presidents of the United States.”