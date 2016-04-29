Ted Cruz knows he has to win Indiana, but he has no idea how to do it.

Indiana is one of only two toss-up states remaining—California, with its 172 delegates, is another—and if Cruz wants to force a contested convention he has to do well in its primary on Tuesday.

After losing five primaries to Trump in a single day on Tuesday, which came a week after losing New York very badly, Cruz’s numbers in Indiana have fallen precipitously. Trump’s string of victories robbed Cruz of his post-Wisconsin momentum and made it abundantly clear that robbing Trump of the nomination at the convention would be an enormously risky and costly gambit. It has forced Cruz to spend a lot of time explaining why he’s still in the race.