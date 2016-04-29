Viewers of the NFL Draft watched a cyber attack unfold on live TV.

Laremy Tunsil was one of the most coveted players heading into Thursday’s draft. The offensive tackle out of Ole Miss was expected to be one of the first players selected, with some projecting him as a possible first overall pick.

But minutes before the draft began, a video appeared on Tunsil’s verified Twitter account of him getting blazed using a gas mask. The tweet quickly disappeared, but not before it had ricocheted across social media. Marijuana remains strictly forbidden by the NFL, punishable by suspension and heavy fines. By the time teams started making their picks, the video was everywhere and multiple teams passed on Tunsil, costing him millions.