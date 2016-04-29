America’s greatest living novelist is still keeping it weird.

But all of a sudden, Don DeLillo is everywhere. His fifteenth novel, Zero K, drops next Tuesday and he appears to be on a bona fide junket. Over the last few weeks, DeLillo has given a series of interviews about Zero K and will make appearances in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Best of all, he is still keeping it delightfully weird. Here’s an answer he gave to a (weird) question from The Los Angeles Times’s Carolyn Kellogg:

If this is three-dimensional reality, what is the reality of fiction?

I’m thinking of two dimensions of a screen or a page on which people read. We hope, writers hope, that in fact their characters are living in a three-dimensional world, first in the writer’s mind, then in the minds of readers.

When I’m conceiving a scene, do I see it in three dimensions? It’s not so easy to answer what appears to be a simple question. I see it—I see characters, I see people, I see streets, cars—and they seem to exist in this special level of mental reality. I could not distinguish the features of a character’s face when I have an idea concerning this character, when I see him or her in a room, and in most cases the room itself is fairly generic—except when I’m actually describing a room—this does happen somewhere in “Zero K”—and then I see a room much more clearly.