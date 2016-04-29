Ahead of his state’s primary next week, he went on the radio and danced around the question of who he would be voting for before finally working up the courage to admit he was planning to vote for Cruz.

Pence spent a full minute thanking everyone besides Cruz—including both Democratic candidates—for campaigning in Indiana, a state not accustomed to having so much sway in presidential primaries. He expressed his gratitude—twice!—to Donald Trump for his defense of Hoosier jobs, and reiterated he wasn’t opposed to any of the three remaining Republican candidates.

Even then, he stopped well short of formally endorsing him. “I urge every Hoosier to make up their own mind,” he said.