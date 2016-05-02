Can Hillary Win Sanders Supporters and the Never-Trump Faction?

But for a proud pragmatist like Clinton, a muddled mandate may be a feature, not a bug. To win by replicating Obama’s sturdier if narrower low-50s coalition would require more tending to the populist left. Broadening her coalition means freeing herself from the left and expanding her governing latitude. We need not assume that’s what she wants; but her choices going forward will be telling.

While Sanders has pulled her left in several areas, she was careful not to go places she thought would make her vulnerable in the general or pin her down once in office. She often leaned on a preference for local decision-making—on a $15 minimum wage and a ban on fracking—to avoid embracing rigid federal standards that might not fly in certain swing states.

She rebuffed Sanders’s pressure to back a “carbon tax,” clearly envisioning the Republican attack ads that would swamp coal-friendly, economically strapped Ohio. She talked up her Wall Street regulatory plan but wouldn’t match Sanders in calling for the big banks to be broken up. She opposed the Keystone pipeline, but has not embraced the “keep it in the ground” mantra that would halt any further fossil fuel extraction. She drew a line against Sanders on taxes, saying, “I will not raise taxes on the middle class.” Later, they seemingly reversed roles, as she was alone in supporting a soda tax proposed by the mayor of Philadelphia to fund universal preschool, although, yet again, she supported it as a local measure, not for national policy.

And from the beginning, she lightly salted her rhetoric with general election pivot points. Back in April 2015, she was telling small business owners she wanted to get rid of “more expensive, more red tape, unnecessary regulations that have really put a damper” on their growth. In September she said in Ohio, “I get accused of being kind of moderate and center. I plead guilty.” (Clinton took the Ohio primary by winning handily the “moderate” vote and edging Sanders in the “somewhat liberal” vote.)