This is the fifteenth year of the War on Terror, which began with the ill-advised American invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001—an improbable response to the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon by a group of overwhelmingly Saudi jihadists (albeit trained by Al Qaeda). In 2003 the war expanded to Iraq; over the years it’s come to refer to a variety of mass murder attacks around the world, along with several civil wars and other power struggles around the Middle East.

The body of literature generated by this conflict is substantial enough now that it can be surveyed as a genre, as indeed Sam Sacks did in Harper’s last year. Writing about a half dozen books by veterans published since 2012—including Phil Klay’s National Book Award-winning Redeployment and Kevin Powers’s The Yellow Birds—Sacks argued that contemporary Vet Lit suffers from “self-involvement,” i.e., the privileging of individual experience and pain over national responsibility and historical significance. Bizarrely, he blamed “the hothouse of creative writing programs” for the proliferation of the personal-confessional war story.



THESE HEROIC, HAPPY DEAD: STORIES by Luke Mogelson Tim Duggan Books, 192 pp., $24.00

Could it go without saying that privileging subjectivity—and the rendering of interior psychic space—is one of the primary functions of literature, and a defining feature of modernity? Maybe not. But even if we grant Sacks his feat of pattern-recognition, it seems to me that this valuation of the micro over the macro, and the experiential over the historical, has less to do with where a given writer studied than it does with the nature of this particular war. Ill-defined and apparently endless, the War on Terror and its affiliated global conflicts—as concepts and events—have become a black hole for meaning. Neither was this an unpredictable development. Nearly all the major War Lit of the past half-century, from Catch-22 to The Things They Carried to Tree of Smoke, has painted the same grim picture. Nations may wage war, and soldiers may feel deep allegiance to their army and each other, but after the battle or the tour or the war is over, each survivor is left to do his remembering, regretting, repressing, and recovering all alone.

For the past few generations, the Vietnam War—which lasted a decade—set the standard for grinding, pointless quagmire. As with most sequels, for the War on Terror the only thing that hasn’t changed is the plot. In any case, contemporary War Lit by vets and civilians alike (Ben Fountain’s profoundly empathetic Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Mark Doten’s hallucinatory The Infernal) focuses on individual rather than collective experience because it is an arena where finding meaning, however fragmentary or damning, remains a possibility.