THESE HEROIC, HAPPY DEAD: STORIES by Luke Mogelson Tim Duggan Books, 192 pp., $24.00

Could it go without saying that privileging subjectivity—and the rendering of interior psychic space—is one of the primary functions of literature, and a defining feature of modernity? Maybe not. But even if we grant Sacks his feat of pattern-recognition, it seems to me that this valuation of the micro over the macro, and the experiential over the historical, has less to do with where a given writer studied than it does with the nature of this particular war. Ill-defined and apparently endless, the War on Terror and its affiliated global conflicts—as concepts and events—have become a black hole for meaning. Neither was this an unpredictable development. Nearly all the major War Lit of the past half-century, from Catch-22 to The Things They Carried to Tree of Smoke, has painted the same grim picture. Nations may wage war, and soldiers may feel deep allegiance to their army and each other, but after the battle or the tour or the war is over, each survivor is left to do his remembering, regretting, repressing, and recovering all alone.

For the past few generations, the Vietnam War—which lasted a decade—set the standard for grinding, pointless quagmire. As with most sequels, for the War on Terror the only thing that hasn’t changed is the plot. In any case, contemporary War Lit by vets and civilians alike (Ben Fountain’s profoundly empathetic Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Mark Doten’s hallucinatory The Infernal) focuses on individual rather than collective experience because it is an arena where finding meaning, however fragmentary or damning, remains a possibility.

Luke Mogelson, author of the collection These Heroic, Happy Dead, served with the 69th Infantry of the New York Army National Guard from 2007 to 2010. Mogelson was a medic, and was not deployed overseas. As soon as his contract was up, however, he moved to Afghanistan and started working as a freelance journalist, reporting for such publications as The New York Times Magazine and The New Yorker. In an interview conducted to accompany the publication of his story “Peacetime,” New Yorker fiction editor Willing Davidson asked Mogelson why he joined the Guard. He replied, “Well, at the time I told people that I was enlisting in order to serve in Afghanistan because I believed our war there was just and necessary. Maybe there was some truth to that.”