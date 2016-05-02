How Fracking Funds the Radical Right

Harold Hamm, as Gary Sernovitz describes him in The Green and the Black, is a quintessential rags-to-riches American success story. The “shack-raised Hamm ‘talked like a hick’” and also repaired cars and pumped gas before becoming an Oklahoma oilman, with decades of successes and failures that amounted to a fairly unextraordinary career. Then horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing—“fracking”—technology arrived. This could unlock the vast oil and gas reserves throughout America that were trapped beneath impermeable shale rocks—in the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian, and Marcellus regions—and that had long ago been written off by industry as inaccessible, second-rate. In fact, by the twenty-first century, all the onshore reserves in the lower 48 were thought to be near tapped out. But within less than a decade, the “shale revolution”—or fracking boom—transformed the U.S. into the world’s leading producer of oil and gas.

THE GREEN AND THE BLACK: THE COMPLETE STORY OF THE SHALE REVOLUTION, THE FIGHT OVER FRACKING, AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY by Gary Sernovitz St. Martin’s Press, 288 pp., $27.99

Hamm, founder and CEO of Continental Resources, understood the potential of this technology before most. Driven by an almost-otherworldly ambition (“I wanted to put myself in a position to find the ancient wealth,” he told the writer Gregory Zuckerman in his book The Frackers), he adopted a “high-risk strategy to secure large amounts of oil” in these foregone regions, and was “relentless in trying techniques until one worked.” Some of his experiments failed, but eventually he succeeded, and by 2015, his fortune amounted to $12.2 billion.

“The more I study Hamm’s career, the more I admire him,” writes Sernovitz, a novelist-turned-Managing Director of an oil-and-gas-focused private equity firm. Assessing the U.S. fracking boom, Sernovitz frames it as the story of “disruptive innovators” who, like Hamm or Jeff Bezos, began by selling scrappy, low-margin products that bigger, more sophisticated companies (like Exxon Mobil) had abandoned. Eventually, through continuous innovation, these products wind up taking over the entire industry, just as shale oil has now flooded the world market. Why, asks Sernovitz, has the concept of “disruptive innovation” been applied only to the tech industry, and not to the fracking boom? Is it because the end product hasn’t changed—it’s still oil and gas, no matter how it gets out of the ground—or because these innovations are seen as “akin to someone replacing leather with performance fabrics on horse saddles: perfectly reasonable but irrelevant to the march of time”?

This is a good question, and one that is surely connected to how we view these end products today: as essentially passé. Fossil fuels, in an era dominated by the climate change debate, seem to belong to a past that we simply don’t know yet how to put behind us. But on Sernovitz’s reading, a thoughtful public discussion about this transition has been forestalled by a massive polarization of the debate—environmentalists against; industry for—which has flattened, in the public eye, the differences within industry, such as between big oil and the little guys, or between oil and what he points out is “cleaner” natural gas. These differences, he claims, might offer a way out of our predicament, but fracking has fallen victim to the broad vilification of big oil—especially Exxon Mobil or Koch Industries—and to misinformation about how the fracking process affects groundwater.