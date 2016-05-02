Editor’s note: This article is part of our collaboration with Point Taken, a new program from WGBH that will next air on Tuesday, May 3 on PBS and online at pbs.org. The show features fact-based debate on major issues of the day, without the shouting.

Pay transparency is all the rage these days.

President Obama has taken action to increase pay transparency among federal contractors. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces laws prohibiting employment discrimination, recently issued a regulation requiring large companies to disclose aggregate salary information in their annual informational filing. And states have been taking action as well, with California and New York enacting legislation to support pay transparency efforts.

Their primary goal is to eliminate the gender wage gap. Currently, in the United States, women earn approximately 21 percent less than men. The gap between men’s and women’s wages remains even when taking into account factors such as career choice (e.g., college-educated women become teachers more often than men do, and teachers are paid less than many other jobs requiring a degree), experience, and education. One study found that ten years after graduation, women earned 12 percent less than men after accounting for all other factors that could affect pay.