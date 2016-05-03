Bots Will Tear Us Apart

Bots promise convenience. They’ll be found in chat apps, where we’ll talk to them as we do with our friends, and they’ll be there when we need help, like a modern Clippy—but for everything. They’ll be more sophisticated, though, and far more useful. Today we expect a lot more from our digital assistants: not just rote answers, but intelligent responses—though at the moment the actual efficacy of bots seems to be middling at best.

Our desire for them to get better, however, remains. Bots are supposed to make things like scheduling appointments or booking flights as simple as asking the question. We want them to be Siri on steroids, to make everyday tasks automatic. The ultimate aim, though—at least according to Microsoft’s Nadella—is to produce a kind of “ambient intelligence.” Think less a series of automated tools, and more like a smart, constantly available assistant. We want to ask our bots, “What is good around here?” or, “How should I organize my day?” and get useful answers. Imagine being able to ask your Netflix bot to “show me a sad movie I would like” or request Amazon’s Alexa to “play the perfect song for a sunny morning.”

More than anything, bots promise us a release from the contemporary tyranny of choice. While many would of course cringe at the idea of outsourcing taste to an algorithm—not to mention the worries about privacy, or the way algorithms can enforce their own authority on the world—the allure is nonetheless clear: In a world of infinite choice, our bots could free us from freedom.