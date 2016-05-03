Bots Will Tear Us Apart

Bots are the new apps. Or at least that was the message from tech giant Microsoft, at their recent developer conference in San Francisco. There, the company suggested that bots, automated bits of software that can understand queries and instructions phrased in everyday language—everything from ordering a pizza to analyzing a database for sales trends—are the next frontier in computing. To that end, Microsoft also announced a toolkit to allow others to build their own bots, simplifying the sophisticated computing necessary to, say, have a customer service issue resolved by an automated bot rather than a person. According to company CEO Satya Nadella, bots may represent as big a technical leap as graphical user interfaces or apps on smartphones.



Whether that’s true remains to be seen. Facebook, however, is throwing its considerable weight behind bots in Messenger; 20 million people in China are already chatting with Xiaoice, a bot developed by Microsoft. (On Weibo, the popular Chinese micro-blogging service, it’s currently ranked the service’s most influential user.) Slack is investing $80 million into bots for its own popular chat app, while everyone from startup studio Betaworks to former Engadget editor-in-chief Ryan Block is involved in creating or funding bot startups. It’s clear that we’re about to hear a lot about them.

Bots promise convenience. They’ll be found in chat apps, where we’ll talk to them as we do with our friends, and they’ll be there when we need help, like a modern Clippy—but for everything. They’ll be more sophisticated, though, and far more useful. Today we expect a lot more from our digital assistants: not just rote answers, but intelligent responses—though at the moment the actual efficacy of bots seems to be middling at best.

Our desire for them to get better, however, remains. Bots are supposed to make things like scheduling appointments or booking flights as simple as asking the question. We want them to be Siri on steroids, to make everyday tasks automatic. The ultimate aim, though—at least according to Microsoft’s Nadella—is to produce a kind of “ambient intelligence.” Think less a series of automated tools, and more like a smart, constantly available assistant. We want to ask our bots, “What is good around here?” or, “How should I organize my day?” and get useful answers. Imagine being able to ask your Netflix bot to “show me a sad movie I would like” or request Amazon’s Alexa to “play the perfect song for a sunny morning.”