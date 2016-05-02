Which Game of Thrones characters will die in episode three?

(Here be spoilers.) If the first two episodes of the sixth season of Game of Thrones are any indication, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss feel liberated now that they’ve finally exhausted nearly all of George R.R. Martin’s source material. While the last two seasons of the show resembled the last two books in that they were bogged down with convoluted storylines that would likely play no role in the endgame, the first two episodes of this season have ruthlessly and efficiently culled the cast. Game of Thrones is moving again, and moving can only mean one thing: characters are dying left and right.

As we did last week, we’ll predict who will die in the next episode of the show. But before we do, let’s remember the fallen.

Last week’s casualties, in order of how good they were as characters: Baby Bolton, Balon “Baelon” Greyjoy, Roose Bolton, “Fat Walda” Frey, Night’s Watch guy who gets slammed against the wall by giant, misogynist troll who gets smushed by Qyburn’s Monster.