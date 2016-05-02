Is Trump Bro the new Joe the Plumber?

Nothing Ted Cruz says can wipe the smirk of this dude’s face. He is a wall, a wall for Trump. “America is a better country...” Cruz begins, before Trump Bro cuts in: “Without you.” Cruz tries again: “A question everyone here should ask...” before Trump Bro’s friend off-camera interjects, “Are you Canadian?” Then everyone chuckles and Trump Bro repeats the line, his black Oakleys appearing to gleam with glee: “Are you Canadian?” Then Cruz presumably soldiers on, failing to realize there’s no arguing with a guy who’s telling you to stop hitting yourself.

Trump guy: "Without you" pic.twitter.com/zZgMlG30uj — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) May 2, 2016