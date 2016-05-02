The Gothic revival church, on West 25th Street, caught fire Sunday night, gutting the interior.

@cnnbrk NYC Serbian Orthdox Cathedral of Saint Saba just burned down in front of me. #FDNY on the scene. pic.twitter.com/feSd8P9aOG — steven puppo (@STEVE_FLASH) May 1, 2016

Trinity Chapel was built in 1855 to cater to the wealthy families that lived in the neighborhood. Lavish hotels and apartment buildings were also springing up in the area at the time. Grover Cleveland, William Randolph Hearst, and Sarah Bernhardt rubbed shoulders in the bar of The Hoffman House, a palatial hotel a few blocks away from Trinity Chapel that featured a famously scandalous painting of four nude women frolicking with a faun.



In May 1871, William “Boss” Tweed walked his daughter, Mary Amelia, down the aisle at Trinity Chapel. Her wedding reception, held at the Tweed Mansion on Fifth Avenue, featured lavish gifts from city officials and Gilded Age financiers hoping to get into the good graces of the man who ran New York politics from Tammany Hall. From city comptroller Peter Sweeney, diamond bracelets. From Jim Fisk, an “enormous frosted silver iceberg for serving ice cream.” At the time, The New York Herald’s James Gordon Bennett estimated the gifts were worth an estimated $700,000.