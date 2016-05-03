Why So Many Political Journalists Don’t Get Politics

If there’s a real third way in American politics—a genuinely viable means of mobilizing millions of voters into a new political party, rather than a cynical branding strategy for pro-business policies—we learned a lot about what it would look like over the past year.

The successes of the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump campaigns have revealed large cross-ideological constituencies that are hostile to existing free trade regimes and suspicious of American military adventurism. They have additionally served as reminders that universal benefit programs, like Medicare and Social Security, are overwhelmingly popular, even as they inspire controversy on Capitol Hill. Neither Trump nor Sanders, nor Hillary Clinton for that matter, wants to cut them. Sanders wants to expand them, and only conservative ideologues (who are losing badly this cycle) want to roll them back meaningfully.

Why do experienced political journalists so often peer into the heart of whatever they think of as “real America” and come away with the sense that real America is clamoring for entitlement reform and new trade deals?

More abstractly, a hypothetical third way would be premised on the notion that the Democratic and Republican parties are incapable of governing well, each corrupted in its own way by special interest money. Both Sanders and Trump have succeeded in large measure by touting the different ways they are immune from the temptation: Trump because he’s already rich, Sanders because his financial supporters are extremely diffuse and equally committed to the goal of cleansing American politics.

How is it, then, that so much political punditry of the “America needs a third party” bent—a genre that surges in popularity every four years—skips over all of this, or worse, inverts it? Why do experienced political journalists so often peer into the heart of whatever they think of as “real America” and come away with the sense that real America is clamoring for entitlement reform and new trade deals?