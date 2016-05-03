Hillary Clinton wants to have it both ways with clean energy.

But on Monday, at a campaign stop in West Virginia, Clinton was confronted by an emotional out-of-work coal miner who questioned her commitment to coal country. Clinton’s response, which you can watch here, is in many ways vintage Clinton—she danced around the issue without quite taking responsibility for the “misstatement” that was “taken out of context.”

“What I was saying is that the way things are going now, we will continue to lose jobs,” she said. “It didn’t mean that we were going to do it. What I said is that it’s going to happen unless we take action to help prevent it.” This is notably not what she said at that town hall, though it seems to hew closer to her actual position. But Clinton wants to have it both ways, appeasing coal miners and clean energy voters alike, a strategy that is likely to end up alienating both.