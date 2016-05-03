For Public Figures, Being Black and “Being Black” Are Two Different Things

The same cannot be said for this past weekend’s comedian-in-chief, Larry Wilmore, the black host of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show. Wilmore began his routine by dubbing President Obama’s opening act and his own “Negro Night.”

Wilmore ended his routine by emotionally describing the historical significance of the first African-American president before saying, “Words alone do me no justice. So, if I’m going to keep it 100—Yo, Barry, you did it my n-gga.”

Some in the audience shrieked, others laughed and many murmured. To use the term to refer to the president of the United States was a huge risk, and The Twitterverse lit up seconds after Wilmore uttered it.