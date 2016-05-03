For Public Figures, Being Black and “Being Black” Are Two Different Things

This spring, over 2,000 Washington insiders, journalists, and Hollywood elite filtered into the ballroom of the Washington Hilton to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner.

The first comedian to perform for the group was Mark Russell in 1983. His political songs were full of puns, satire and mugging to the crowd. He was funny and sharp, but hardly biting.

The same cannot be said for this past weekend’s comedian-in-chief, Larry Wilmore, the black host of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show. Wilmore began his routine by dubbing President Obama’s opening act and his own “Negro Night.”

Wilmore ended his routine by emotionally describing the historical significance of the first African-American president before saying, “Words alone do me no justice. So, if I’m going to keep it 100—Yo, Barry, you did it my n-gga.”