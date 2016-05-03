Trump says he “watches the shows” to get military advice, but there’s a fair amount of evidence that most of his news comes from chain emails sent by America’s most unhinged uncles. He has repeated a number of claims from the far corners of the internet before—the most egregious examples being the time he saw “thousands” of Muslims cheering 9/11 and the other time an American general stopped terrorism by executing Muslims with bullets dipped in pig’s blood.

Trump was back at it on Tuesday, albeit with a more entertaining and less egregious fantasy. In an interview with Fox News, Trump referred to a story in The National Enquirer—the same tabloid that alleged that Cruz had multiple affairs—that identified Rafael Cruz as a man handing out pro-Castro leaflets with Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963. “What was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the death—before the shooting. It’s horrible,” Trump said.