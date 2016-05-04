When All Men Were Created Separate, But Equal

Slaveholders and settlers who suggested otherwise, that African and Native Americans were innately inferior or irreversibly degraded, risked the opprobrium of the leading liberal minds. And yet, Guyatt argues, it was the liberal-minded founders, not their less enlightened adversaries, who laid the foundation for the “separate but equal” mindset. He sees the ideology’s origins not in the late-nineteenth century’s Jim Crow laws, but in their largely forgotten early-nineteenth century equivalents: the attempts to recolonize freed slaves back to Africa and to resettle Native Americans along the western frontier.

Liberal leaders hatched both ideas in the 1780s, and the following generation of progressive minds began putting them into action in the 1820s. Guyatt stresses that black colonization and native resettlement were resolutely not based on the presumption of African and Native Americans’ innate inferiority, but on the idea that if both groups were removed from the “degrading” effects of white society, they could realize their full potential. In the end, he writes, colonization and resettlement provided a “life raft for liberal whites, who were caught between the unambiguous promises of 1776”—that is, the Declaration of Independence’s assertion that “all men were created equal”—“and the practical difficulties of creating a mixed-race republic.”

The histories of African American colonization and native resettlement tend to be treated as footnotes to early American history. But Guyatt uncovers their surprising purchase among America’s most prominent leaders, all the way up to Abraham Lincoln, despite the policies themselves being practical failures. Rarely are colonization and resettlement studied together, however, and rarely are they cast as anything but duplicitous ploys concocted by racist whites utterly opposed to either group’s equality. But at the turn of the nineteenth century, it was enlightened white liberals who largely pushed the idea of black colonization and native resettlement, and that they did so out of a genuine belief that African and Native Americans could become the equal of whites.

The idea of colonizing freed slaves voluntarily, either by returning them to Africa or resettling them on the western frontier, emerged simultaneously with the antislavery movement in the 1780s. Thomas Jefferson understood the conundrum faced by reform-minded slaveholders, as he was himself at once intellectually opposed to slavery yet fearful of emancipation’s consequences: “We have the wolf by the ear, and we can neither hold him, nor safely let him go.” In subsequent decades he was joined by a raft of less contentious leaders who history has tended to treat as benighted, benevolent souls. Edward Coles, a young, idealistic Virginian who had served as secretary to President James Madison, moved to the Illinois Territory in 1819, freeing his 18 slaves when he arrived, but when white residents filed a lawsuit against him for doing so, he quickly became a champion of colonization. Coles told his former slaves, who refused to emigrate, that their hard work “confirm[ed] my opinions of the unity and equality of man.” Yet he continued, until his death in 1868, to be an outspoken leader of the colonization movement, which had established Liberia as a colony for freed slaves in 1821. Abraham Lincoln greatly admired Coles, meeting with him in 1861, and, in his famous debates against Stephen Douglas three years earlier, had said that he preferred to “free all the slaves, and send them to Liberia.” Free black leaders themselves entertained the idea until the mid-1810s, when they realized that few blacks were interested. But white antislavery leaders continued to push voluntary colonization as a way to appease slaveholders, who insisted that freeing their slaves without resettling them would invite a race war.