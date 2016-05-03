I have to thank Miss Rosa Hutchinson of the Macmillan Company for a series of press releases that is more impressive than any published review of the season’s best seller:

June 19—Gone with the Wind, the forthcoming novel of the real South in the sixties and seventies, by Margaret Mitchell of Atlanta, is having a record-breaking advance sale. Already—two weeks before publication—this Macmillan novel has piled up the largest advance sale of any book of recent years. It is the choice of the Book of the Month Club for July.

Ellen Glasgow is enthusiastic about it. She writes: “The book is absorbing. It is a fearless portrayal, romantic yet not sentimental, of a lost tradition and a way of life. I hope it will be widely read and appreciated.”

June 29—A fifth large printing of Margaret Mitchell’s first novel, Gone with the Wind, has been ordered, although the book is just out this week. The book may be out of stock at Macmillan’s for a few days, but booksellers throughout the country will have copies available.

July 13—A sixth printing of Gone with the Wind, by Margaret Mitchell, making a total of 140,000 to date, is being rushed through the press and will be ready this week, so that all current orders can be taken care of.

July 15—Motion-picture rights in Margaret Mitchell’s novel, Gone with the Wind, have been sold to Selznick International Pictures, Inc. The price is believed to be the highest ever given for a first novel.

July 20—176,000 copies of Margaret Mitchell’s novel, Gone with the Wind, have now been printed by Macmillan in an attempt to cope with the steady inrush of orders. The demand for the book certainly reflects credit on the taste of the American reading public, for Gone with the Wind has been likened by various prominent critics to the work of Thackeray, Galsworthy, Tolstoy, Undset, Hardy, Trollope, and Dickens—and to The Three Musketeers.

July 23—What is believed to be a record in recent years has been established by Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind. Although it has been published only one month, printings already total 201,000 copies.

In the first three days of this week alone, Macmillan shipped out on booksellers’ reorders 16,468 copies.

July 24.—The Macmillan Company reports that orders booked yesterday for Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind totaled 10,753.

Early in August—Gone with the Wind, by Margaret Mitchell—nationwide best seller in fiction lists —has as one of its chief characters Melanie Wilkes. Miss Mitchell writes Macmillan’s that many people seem to be troubled as to the correct pronunciation of Melanie, some giving it the accent on the second syllable and with a long “a.” The correct pronunciation puts the accent on the first syllable.

Gone with the Wind is now going into its ninth printing, bringing the total number of copies to 236,000.

August 17—The sales department of The Macmillan Company is mathematically minded. It has figured out some interesting facts about Gone with the Wind, the best seller by Margaret Mitchell. It appears that if all the copies of Gone with the Wind that have been printed were piled on top of each other the stack would be 50 times as high as the Empire State Building in New York City. Or if the pages of all these copies were laid end to end they would encircle the world at the Equator two and two-thirds times.

Some forty-five tons of boards and 34,000 yards of cloth have been used in the physical make-up of these books, and the paper already used would fill 24 carloads. Two printing plants are working on the book in three eight-hour shifts, and two binderies are fastening the sheets together.

September 3—333,000 copies of Margaret Mitchell’s novel, Gone with the Wind, were printed to fill the demand up to August 30, two months after publication. Another large printing is now going through, which will bring the total up to 370,000.

September 8—The feelings of a lady who sailed for Europe last week were somewhat mixed when, among her bon-voyage packages, she found nine copies of Gone with the Wind.