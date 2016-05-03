Sheldon Silver, the former speaker of the New York State assembly, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

For a time, Sheldon Silver was the most powerful man in New York. His reign as speaker spanned five governorships, and nobody wielded as much influence over state law as him. But on Tuesday, a federal court judge sentenced the 72-year-old to prison for 12 years for running multiple corruption schemes.

Silver was convicted last November for essentially selling his office over the course of a decade, cashing in roughly $4 million in legal fees in exchange for various favors. He finally resigned his post after being arrested on federal corruption charges.