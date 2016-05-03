Donald Trump has won Indiana—and delivered a decisive blow to Ted Cruz’s campaign.

Yes, Trump has been winning—and winning big—for the last two weeks. But his win in tonight’s Indiana primary was pivotal, for a number of reasons. If Trump lost in Indiana, a contested convention would be all but certain—Trump would have to sweep California’s delegates to get to 1,237 before the Republican Convention. But after winning in Indiana, he is very much on pace to win the Republican nomination outright, and avoid a contested convention.

Just as important, it’s hard to see how Ted Cruz recovers from this. Indiana was, in many ways, a state that Cruz should have won, but his loss tonight is proof that GOP voters increasingly are holding him responsible for their party’s fractious primary and are beginning to coalesce around Donald Trump as their nominee.