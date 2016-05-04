Ted Cruz’s Time for Choosing

On the eve of the presidential election in late October 1964, Ronald Reagan pleaded with voters to “preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on Earth” by voting for Barry Goldwater, rather than “sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.” His speech was called “A Time for Choosing,” and a few days later voters chose to deal Goldwater a huge, embarrassing, landslide defeat. Nevertheless, things worked out okay enough that 20 years later (just 980 off the mark), Reagan was able to declare it morning in America.

From the early days of this year’s presidential primary, Ted Cruz deployed Reagan’s failed entreaty repeatedly—always to imply that his opponents have failed the public somehow. The aftermath of President Obama’s reelection was, in Cruz’s telling, a time for choosing, and Marco Rubio disgracefully chose amnesty. More recently, Cruz described Tuesday night’s Indiana primary as a “time for choosing,” suggesting that those who chose Trump over him would be welcoming the darkness.

Cruz’s plea worked about as well on his own behalf as Reagan’s did on Goldwater’s. Trump demolished Cruz in Indiana, leaving no doubt that he will win the Republican presidential primary on the first ballot in Cleveland two months from now. News networks called the race for Trump the moment polls closed in Indiana, and an hour-and-a-half later, Cruz ended his campaign.

He delivered his concession speech with an eye toward the future of conservatism—a movement he offered to lead—but was silent on the near-term, and conspicuously omitted two words: Donald Trump.