Ted Cruz’s Time for Choosing

Cruz has never been explicitly in league with the #NeverTrump camp. While many skeptical Republicans have left themselves plenty of room to support Trump in the general election without contradiction, Cruz has walked right up to the #NeverTrump line, without ever quite crossing it.

By what consistent principle can a man who shut the government down in hopeless protest of Obamacare turn around and endorse someone who’s supposedly Hillary Clinton with a penis?

In March, after Trump launched a sustained attack on Cruz and his wife Heidi, the Texas senator delivered an ultimatum of sorts, saying, “I don’t make a habit out of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my family,” which either means he will oppose Trump or will make a one-time exception to the family-honor rule. A month earlier, Cruz had intimated that Trump might be reluctant to release his tax returns because they’d reveal his “business dealings with the mob, with the mafia.” And for weeks now, he has claimed, rather desperately, that Trump is essentially no different than Hillary Clinton—“Behind the Donald Trump mask is Hillary Clinton”—raising the question of what difference it makes whether Republicans back Trump, Clinton, or nobody.

On Tuesday, as Indiana Republicans were going to the polls, Cruz prefaced a comprehensive attack on Trump by effectively admitting that his own previous Trump comments were either disingenuous (for instance: “@realDonaldTrump is terrific”), or that he had been pulling his punches in his critiques. “I’m going to do something I haven’t done for the entire campaign,” he said. “I’m going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump.”