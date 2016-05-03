Donald Trump celebrated locking up the GOP nomination by ethering Ted Cruz on Twitter.

Trump’s big win in Indiana means that he is all but guaranteed to win the Republican nomination outright and avoid a contested convention. “The combination of a big win in Indiana and uncommitted delegates from Pennsylvania and other states should be enough to put Trump ahead of the 1,237-delegate mark, even if he encounters a few bumps in the road later on,” FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver wrote after Trump was declared the winner.

But Trump didn’t spike the football or celebrate or thank the people of Indiana for voting for him—instead he went off on his rival, Ted Cruz, who called him a “pathological liar” and a “serial philanderer” on Fox News this afternoon.

Wow, Lyin' Ted Cruz really went wacko today. Made all sorts of crazy charges. Can't function under pressure - not very presidential. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2016

Lyin' Ted Cruz consistently said that he will, and must, win Indiana. If he doesn't he should drop out of the race-stop wasting time & money — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2016

Trump then thanked his supporters in Indiana, but the Nixon-esque hierarchy is clear: Personal resentments always come before political victories.