Bernie Sanders is starting to look beyond the Democratic primary.

Sanders may or may not win Indiana’s primary—he and Hillary Clinton are in a virtual tie as I write—but the election didn’t really factor into the speech he gave shortly after the state’s polls closed.

In many ways, Sanders’s speech was familiar. He brought up his campaign’s incredible Cinderella story, in which he overcame a 60-point deficit to win over 20 states. And he discussed the most important issues of his campaign: fixing income inequality, raising the minimum wage, making higher education free, and rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure.

But one thing was missing: the sense that he was actually competing for the Democratic nomination. Yes, Sanders alluded to his successes, but he barely mentioned Hillary Clinton, and refrained from attacking her, for the first part of his speech. He eventually got there, laying out the distinctions between the two candidates in fundraising and in other areas.