Bernie Sanders is starting to look beyond the Democratic primary.

But one thing was missing: the sense that he was actually competing for the Democratic nomination. Yes, Sanders alluded to his successes, but he barely mentioned Hillary Clinton, and refrained from attacking her, for the first part of his speech. He eventually got there, laying out the distinctions between the two candidates in fundraising and in other areas.

But this was mostly a speech about the future, and not a future in which he was president. Instead, he spoke about the future of the movement he has come to lead—a movement of younger progressives who are set on pushing the Democratic Party away from corporate and financial interests and towards fixing problems like income inequality. One takeaway from this is that Sanders clearly knows that he can’t win the Democratic primary, but another is that he still thinks he can ultimately win over the Democratic Party. His speech tonight was both a preview of his long-term goal of remaking the party and his short-term one of influencing its platform at the Democratic National Convention.