Reince Preibus is calling on Republicans to unite behind his worst nightmare.

Since Donald Trump entered the Republican race in July 2015, nearly every day has been a bad one for the GOP establishment and its supposed leader, RNC Chairman Reince Preibus. But today was perhaps the worst one yet: With Ted Cruz dropping out of the race, it is all but certain that Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

For most of this election cycle, Preibus has been doing a poor job of pretending that everything is OK in the Republican Party. When asked recently how he felt about Trump’s nomination, he gritted his teeth and said, “People assume, ‘Oh, you must be miserable, you’ve got a horrible job.’ But I don’t see it that way. I’m not pouring Baileys in my cereal, I’m not sitting here trying to find the Johnny Walker.” Which pretty much made everyone believe he was pouring Baileys in his cereal.

Preibus continued his streak of making unbelievable statements about the election tonight. After Cruz dropped out, he put on his rotting pom-poms and started a half-hearted cheer for party unity: