Is John Kasich a masochist?

Donald Trump is the presumptive GOP nominee. And yet John Kasich persists, even though his path to the Republican nomination is non-existent. Why’s he hanging around?

I initially assumed Kasich was staying in the race in the hopes that he could make an advantageous deal at a contested convention. Then I assumed Kasich was staying in the race because, at best, he was trying to raise his profile for a possible 2020 run and, at worst, he was a narcissist who enjoyed the attention. But a CNN piece on Kasich offers another possibility: that John Kasich is a textbook masochist, who is staying in the race because he enjoys pain and humiliation. Here’s CNN’s report: