The British study used data from the British Household Panel Survey, a sample of U.K. families who are interviewed annually about their well-being and livelihoods—including a mental health questionnaire that measured whether they experienced levels of symptoms consistent with having a psychiatric disorder. The researchers compared workers who received higher wages because of the minimum-wage law to two comparison groups. One group included low-wage workers who should have gotten an increase but did not because their employers didn’t comply with the law. The other group included workers who did not get a wage increase because they were paid just above the minimum wage threshold. For each group, the researchers estimated the difference between their mental health before the law came into effect in 1999 and their mental health after.

If getting higher wages is good for you, then the change in the mental health of workers who received higher wages ought to be greater than the change in the two groups of comparison workers who did not. The researchers found that workers who got higher wages because of the minimum wage law also experienced an improvement in their mental health, both in absolute terms and relative to the comparison groups. Importantly, the effect of the wage increase was about as large as taking an anti-depressant medication.

There are reasons to worry about Reeves’s data. The most important concern is that it was not a true experiment, because workers could not be randomly selected to either get a wage increase or not. So it’s possible that the improvement in the mental health of workers who got a raise had some other cause. However, a recent randomized experiment produced similar results. In the Oregon Health Insurance Experiment, uninsured Portland residents were able to enter a lottery, and the winners could apply for insurance through Medicaid. The primary benefits of insurance are financial: Getting Medicaid reduces both the out of pocket cost of health care and the risk of incurring unpayable medical bills. Not surprisingly, recipients who got Medicaid reported reduced financial strain. They also reported improved self-reported mental health and were less likely to be identified as depressed.

It’s always been harder for Americans to get mental health care than physical health care. In most communities there are not enough mental health care providers to meet the demands for services. Many psychiatric medications are expensive. Health insurance often provides inadequate coverage for mental health care. Some of these problems were addressed in the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 and the Affordable Care Act, but significant problems remain.