John Kasich might actually be more of a narcissist than Trump.

On Wednesday, several hours after reports emerged that he would drop out of the race, John Kasich, third-rate presidential candidate and second-rate life coach, gave his farewell address in what looked to be a broken sauna.

The speech was something of a Greatest Hits compilation for Kasich. It hit his main themes—America is Good and Full of Good People, I Am a Good Person to Lead the Good People, and God Bless the Lord For Making Me Such a Gosh Darn Good Person. That Kasich took up these themes baffled many—he’s been a highly partisan government official for most of his career and his temper is somewhat legendary—but, to his credit, Kasich seems to really believe that he, and he alone, can help save people.