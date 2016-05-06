What Happens When Trump Dials Back the Crazy?

In early January, Donald Trump rolled out his first televised campaign ad in Iowa and New Hampshire. It introduced his blanket ban on Muslims entering the United States with footage of airport security lines, the San Bernardino shooters, immigrants scurrying across the border from Mexico, and an eerie aerial shot from a drone. “He’ll quickly cut the head off ISIS,” the narrator said. “And take their oil.”

Even at a time when many Republican candidates were stoking fears about immigrants in their ads, this one was unusual. Traditionally, candidates use their first TV spots to introduce themselves to voters in the most flattering way. Early ads aired last year for Marco Rubio and Rick Perry were classic examples. “My father was grateful for the work he had, but that was not the life he wanted for his children,” Rubio said from behind a brightly lit podium. “He wanted all the dreams he once had for himself to come true for us.” Perry used a similar story about his humble roots to introduce himself to Iowans. “In a farmhouse with no indoor plumbing, a boy named Rick Perry learned lessons of strength, resilience, and faith,” the narrator said, as idyllic vistas of dusty rural Texas flash by.

Trump, true to form, eschewed their examples in his first ad. As NBC’s Perry Bacon Jr. wrote at the time, “He could have used his first ad to emphasize his business successes, his family or his policy plans on cutting taxes and improving health care for veterans, less controversial issues. Trump didn’t take the safe course.”

Trump’s latest television ads could not be more conventional—or, frankly, more boring.

Steering clear of the “safe course” has fueled Trump’s campaign all along—and now it’s boosted him to the Republican nomination. But his erratic, “I’ll say anything” persona could be more of a liability than a boon in the general election. In the coming months, Hillary Clinton and her allies will do everything in their power to paint Trump as dangerously unhinged. They got started on Wednesday, just hours after Ted Cruz abandoned the race and cleared the way for Trump to become the nominee, releasing a witty, highly shareable video that shows prominent Republicans like Mitt Romney calling him a “con artist,” “phony,” “bully,” and “the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.”