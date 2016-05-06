What Happens When Trump Dials Back the Crazy?

Trump, true to form, eschewed their examples in his first ad. As NBC’s Perry Bacon Jr. wrote at the time, “He could have used his first ad to emphasize his business successes, his family or his policy plans on cutting taxes and improving health care for veterans, less controversial issues. Trump didn’t take the safe course.”

Trump’s latest television ads could not be more conventional—or, frankly, more boring.

Steering clear of the “safe course” has fueled Trump’s campaign all along—and now it’s boosted him to the Republican nomination. But his erratic, “I’ll say anything” persona could be more of a liability than a boon in the general election. In the coming months, Hillary Clinton and her allies will do everything in their power to paint Trump as dangerously unhinged. They got started on Wednesday, just hours after Ted Cruz abandoned the race and cleared the way for Trump to become the nominee, releasing a witty, highly shareable video that shows prominent Republicans like Mitt Romney calling him a “con artist,” “phony,” “bully,” and “the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.”

Trump needs to show that he has a softer and more rational side, and he’s been assuring supporters—and skeptical Republicans—that he can, and will. But there’s a hitch, as he well knows: The more Trump sounds like a traditional politician, the more he risks losing the fervent support of people who like him because he’s anything but a traditional politician.