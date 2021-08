The White House shared a video last night of the first couple dancing with stormtroopers and R2-D2 to commemorate May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day. The star of the show, of course, is Michelle, who can actually dance, whereas Barack has like two moves, one of which, apparently, is raise the roof.

Dance. Or dance not. There is no try. #MayThe4thBeWithYou https://t.co/9g1JUHV1n5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2016