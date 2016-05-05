Clinton and Trump: Visions of America Abroad

He has refused to commit large-scale combat troops to the war in Syria and Iraq or to do more to protect Ukraine. Similarly, Obama’s rapprochement with Cuba and the Iranian nuclear deal have both breached the contours of routine foreign policy.

On his recent trip to Europe, Obama made it clear that European governments need to contribute more to the cost of NATO in the spirit of the organization’s agreement about burden-sharing. All presidents in recent times have asked the Europeans to spend more. But none have been as forthright.

Clinton and Obama have disagreed at times. She has suggested, for example, that America should play a more significant role in Syria by imposing a no fly zone and arming the Kurds. But like Obama, Clinton focuses more on a balanced use of diplomacy, sanctions, development, and firepower than some presidential predecessors, such as George W. Bush.