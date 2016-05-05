Clinton and Trump: Visions of America Abroad

Despite the media’s best efforts to keep us guessing, both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are now the overwhelming favorites to represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the presidential election in the fall.

And as Donald Trump’s speech last week made clear, they represent two very different potential trajectories for America’s future global role.

Indeed, I believe that no election in recent times has so clearly presented American voters with such a stark choice when it comes to U.S. foreign policy. No longer does politics stop “at the water’s edge” in a bipartisan spirit.

So what are the major differences?