Paul Ryan is trying to turn Donald Trump into a Republican.

The speaker of the House today told Jake Tapper that he would not support Trump in a general election—at least not yet. “I hope to support our nominee,” he said. “I’m just not there right now.” The conditions for his support? That Trump begin to unify the Republican Party by advancing its principles and becoming a “standard-bearer that bears our standards.”

There is a fair amount to unpack here, in what amounts to a pretty extraordinary development: a sitting speaker refusing to endorse his party’s nominee for president. On one level, it gives the members of his caucus leeway to support or reject Trump as they see fit. On another, it puts distance between the GOP and Trump’s more hateful remarks, which Ryan has condemned in the past. Today, he said the GOP’s presidential candidate must appeal “to a wide, vast majority of Americans.”

But on yet another level, it can be read as a warning to Trump that if he strays too far from Republican orthodoxy in the general election he can expect no love from the party. Ryan is the author of the so-called principles that are embedded in the GOP’s soul. They amount to a historic rolling-back of the welfare state, and a massive redistribution of wealth up the income ladder.