Paul Ryan is trying to turn Donald Trump into a Republican.

But on yet another level, it can be read as a warning to Trump that if he strays too far from Republican orthodoxy in the general election he can expect no love from the party. Ryan is the author of the so-called principles that are embedded in the GOP’s soul. They amount to a historic rolling-back of the welfare state, and a massive redistribution of wealth up the income ladder.

That Trump is patently uninterested in entitlement reform, that he rails against the corruption engendered by monied interests, that he has become the race’s most vocal opponent of the kinds of trade deals that corporations love—all of this has helped him win the Republican primary. It is precisely because he doesn’t care for Republican principles that he is so popular among Republican voters. And emphasizing his unorthodox positions is seen as his only feasible path to winning the general.

Ryan’s attempt at a negotiation can thus be read two ways: as a testament to the GOP’s commitment to tolerance, or as a last-ditch effort to preserve a policy platform that Trump has done so much to discredit.