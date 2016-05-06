Donald Trump’s counter-offer is a huge test for Paul Ryan.

Back in March, Ross Douthat criticized Ryan for failing to take a bold stand against Trump. He wrote, “Ryan’s answer is first, change nothing; second, do nothing.” Now Ryan has done something, and it is something quite big, raising the possibility that the Republican Party will be badly divided in the fall. But the first part of Douthat’s equation remains a mystery: Does Ryan, the high priest of Republican orthodoxy, want to change anything about the GOP? And if so, what?

My initial take on Ryan’s refusal to endorse Trump was that it could be read as both a rejection of Trump’s brand of angry white identity politics and an attempt to safeguard the GOP elite’s pro-corporate, anti-welfare platform. Byron York, speaking to a Ryan confidante, reports that it is definitively the former: