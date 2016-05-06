Let’s not normalize Trump; but let’s not otherize him either.

Vox’s David Roberts rightly laments that as primary season gives way to the general election, the media will, as a matter of hard incentives, begin to normalize Donald Trump. The press isn’t institutionally equipped to cover a campaign between one essentially normal candidate and one who is, by bipartisan admission, unfit for the presidency, so they will contrive a kind of parity between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

This is a real danger. But as extraordinary as Trump is, it’s just as important that reporters not treat him as a fluke.

Case in point, Binyamin Appelbaum’s important story about Trump’s dangerous position on the national debt.