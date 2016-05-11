Looks like you’re using a browser we don’t support.

The Haters and Losers Who Now Support Trump

They're eating their words.

Now that Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee, the only drama left in the race—apart from his choice of a running mate—is who in the GOP will support Trump and who will not.

Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska says he won’t vote for the real estate tycoon. Former presidents George W. Bush and George H. W. Bush have no plans to endorse him. House Speaker Paul Ryan is “just not ready” to decide, and Senator Susan Collins of Maine is waiting to “see what Donald Trump does from here on out.”

But every day, more Republicans fall in line behind Trump—including those who had criticized the candidate before he cleared the GOP’s crowded field. Here are the most egregious examples, and we’ll update this list as more Trump critics hop aboard the bandwagon.

Paul Ryan

House speaker

"If a person wants to be the nominee of the Republican Party, there can be no evasion and no games. They must reject any group or cause that is built on bigotry. This party does not prey on people's prejudices.”

”Donald Trump can help us make [the House Republican agenda] a reality.”

Bobby Jindal

Former governor of Louisiana

“Donald Trump is a madman who must be stopped.”

“I am planning to vote for Donald Trump. Why? Because the stakes for my country, not merely my party, are simply too high.”

Mitch McConnell

Senate majority leader

“We’ll drop him like a hot rock.”

“I have committed to supporting the nominee chosen by Republican voters, and Donald Trump, the presumptive nominee, is now on the verge of clinching the nomination.”

Chris Stewart

Congressman

“He's our Mussolini.”

“While Mr. Trump wasn't my first choice, we must move forward and unite to defeat Hillary Clinton.”

John McCain

Senator

“I share the concerns about Donald Trump that my friend and former Republican nominee, Mitt Romney, described in his speech today. I would also echo the many concerns about Mr. Trump’s uninformed and indeed dangerous statements on national security issues that have been raised by 65 Republican defense and foreign policy leaders.”

“I am a Ronald Reagan–Teddy Roosevelt Republican and I support the Republican Party. And the Republicans have chosen the nominee for the party. I think that makes sense.”

John Cornyn

Senate majority whip

“We can't have a nominee be an albatross around the down-ballot races…. I think [Trump] certainly is a controversial figure. I think we need someone who can unify the party, as opposed to divide the party.”

“I think he could change the electoral map in ways we haven't seen before…. I think it will be OK.”

Darrell Issa

Congressman

“Donald Trump could be a national Todd Akin if our party doesn’t coalesce behind a single candidate.”

“Donald Trump is the obvious choice for every American.”

Nikki Haley

Governor of South Carolina

On Trump’s proposed Muslim ban: “It’s just an embarrassment to the Republican Party. It’s absolutely un-American. It’s unconstitutional. It defies everything this country was based on, and it’s just wrong.”

“I will support the Republican nominee for president.”

Mike Pence

Governor of Indiana

“Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.”

“I look forward to supporting our presumptive nominee. I think Donald Trump will do very well in the Hoosier State.”

Kelly Ayotte

Senator

“I don't support what he has done and I don't think he will be our nominee. So I don't think I'll have to worry about supporting him.”

Spokeswoman Liz Johnson: “As she's said from the beginning, Kelly plans to support the nominee. As a candidate herself, she hasn't and isn't planning to endorse anyone this cycle.”

Ari Fleischer

Former press secretary for George W. Bush

“Donald Trump is like watching a roadside accident.... Everybody pulls over to see the mess. And Trump thinks that’s entertainment. But running for president is serious. And the risk for the party is he tarnishes everybody.”

“There's a lot about Donald Trump that I don't like, but I'll vote for Trump over Hillary any day.”

Matt Moore

Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party

“As a conservative who truly cares about religious liberty, Donald Trump 's bad idea and rhetoric send a shiver down my spine.”

“I officially support the Republican Party’s nominee, Donald Trump.... You have to respect Donald Trump’s electoral success.”

David Jolly

Congressman

“It is time that my side of the aisle has one less candidate in the race for the White House. It is time for Donald Trump to withdraw from the race.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Bascom: “Rep. Jolly congratulates Mr. Trump on his historic victory in the Republican primary. Mr. Trump has won the support of millions of Floridians and has earned the opportunity to unify and lead the party in providing an alternative vision for the future of the country than that of President Obama and Secretary Clinton.”

Henry Barbour

Republican National Committee member

“My expectation has been that I would support the Republican nominee, but I can’t support somebody who would divide the country by race. That’s unacceptable to me and I think unacceptable to most Americans.”

“Donald Trump is the guy with the keys to the car. He's the one who needs to unite us. Now is his opportunity. The voters have picked him.”

Tim Scott

Senator

“Any candidate who cannot immediately condemn a hate group like the KKK does not represent the Republican Party, and will not unite it…. If Donald Trump can't take a stand against the KKK, we cannot trust him to stand up for America against Putin, Iran or ISIS.”

On whether he can support Trump: “Oh yeah…. The country is better off having a Republican in the White House than having a Democrat in the White House.”

Chris Christie

Governor of New Jersey

“A crisis for Donald is when his favorite restaurant on the Upper East Side isn’t open.”

“Donald Trump is the person on that stage now who is best suited, best prepared to make America the kind of leader around the world it needs to be again.”

