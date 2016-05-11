The Haters and Losers Who Now Support Trump

Now that Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee, the only drama left in the race—apart from his choice of a running mate—is who in the GOP will support Trump and who will not.

Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska says he won’t vote for the real estate tycoon. Former presidents George W. Bush and George H. W. Bush have no plans to endorse him. House Speaker Paul Ryan is “just not ready” to decide, and Senator Susan Collins of Maine is waiting to “see what Donald Trump does from here on out.”

But every day, more Republicans fall in line behind Trump—including those who had criticized the candidate before he cleared the GOP’s crowded field. Here are the most egregious examples, and we’ll update this list as more Trump critics hop aboard the bandwagon.