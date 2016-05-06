A Century of Conflicted, Complicated Motherhood in Art

In Elena Ferrante’s Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, the narrator, a writer named Elena Greco, has recently given birth to her first child. Elena’s baby becomes “troublesome”: She cries and writhes for hours, and rejects breastfeeding. Elena’s own body rebels against her—she develops a limp, loses her manners, and feels exhausted. Perhaps most distressing, she loses (at least for a time) her ability to write. “I suffered,” she says. “I felt that everything that up to a short time earlier I had taken as an unquestioned condition of life and work was rapidly collapsing around me, as if violently jolted from inaccessible depths.”

THE GREAT MOTHER: WOMEN, MATERNITY, AND POWER IN ART AND VISUAL CULTURE, 1900-2015 by Massimiliano Gioni Skira, 400 pp., $45.00

This is something like the conflicted, complicated sense of motherhood at the heart of Massimiliano Gioni’s The Great Mother: Women, Maternity, and Power in Art and Visual Culture, 1900–2015. Published by Rizzoli to coincide with a well-received exhibition Gioni curated at Milan’s Palazzo Reale last fall, the book collects works by artists (male and female) who grappled with changing definitions of motherhood, tradition, and female power throughout the twentieth century. This is not a book filled with sweet, traditional depictions of motherhood; like Ferrante’s narrator, many of the female artists reckon with motherhood as a role that could physically and mentally deter them from creating art. Take, for instance, Méret Oppenheim’s 1931 Votivhild (Würeengel)—in English, “Votive picture (Strangling Angel)”—in which a woman with long, claw-like nails strangles a newborn child. Gioni calls it “the most devastating image of the desire to escape from the suffocation of tradition.” Oppenheim herself described the work as “a sort of talisman to avoid getting pregnant so that she could instead devote herself to art.”

Gioni’s book looks at the ways this conflict has changed over the past hundred or so years, as expressed in works by modern and contemporary artists—including Man Ray, Louise Bourgeois, Cindy Sherman, and Catherine Opie. The excellent reproductions are interspersed with essays by art historians and curators that are sometimes dense and academic in tone, but on subjects fascinating and wide-ranging: Obscure Futurist-feminist manifestos, poems of lust and love, Dadaist machines, and what could be considered a queer reading of Duchamp fill the pages of The Great Mother.

Some might wonder what right a man has to curate an exhibit and book exploring these themes. Last summer, Gioni defended his choice in an interview with Vogue, saying, “I came to the conclusion that I could do it, because if I had not, I would be involuntarily admitting that there is such a division between women and men, and that biology somehow is destiny.” In his introductory essay, Gioni takes Freud to task for claiming “with no embarrassment at the beginning of the twentieth century that anatomy is destiny,” and shows us works by Freud’s contemporaries that both illustrate and subvert that antiquated premise. There is, for instance, Edward Munch’s 1899 lithograph “Woman in Three Stages (Sphinx),” in which three women stand in a line: The first wears a virginal white robe, the second stands frontally nude, and the third wears a somber black dress. The women represent three phases of female life—virginity, sexuality and reproduction, and old age and death—each determined by the woman’s ability to reproduce.