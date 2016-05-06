A Century of Conflicted, Complicated Motherhood in Art

Gioni’s book looks at the ways this conflict has changed over the past hundred or so years, as expressed in works by modern and contemporary artists—including Man Ray, Louise Bourgeois, Cindy Sherman, and Catherine Opie. The excellent reproductions are interspersed with essays by art historians and curators that are sometimes dense and academic in tone, but on subjects fascinating and wide-ranging: Obscure Futurist-feminist manifestos, poems of lust and love, Dadaist machines, and what could be considered a queer reading of Duchamp fill the pages of The Great Mother.

Some might wonder what right a man has to curate an exhibit and book exploring these themes. Last summer, Gioni defended his choice in an interview with Vogue, saying, “I came to the conclusion that I could do it, because if I had not, I would be involuntarily admitting that there is such a division between women and men, and that biology somehow is destiny.” In his introductory essay, Gioni takes Freud to task for claiming “with no embarrassment at the beginning of the twentieth century that anatomy is destiny,” and shows us works by Freud’s contemporaries that both illustrate and subvert that antiquated premise. There is, for instance, Edward Munch’s 1899 lithograph “Woman in Three Stages (Sphinx),” in which three women stand in a line: The first wears a virginal white robe, the second stands frontally nude, and the third wears a somber black dress. The women represent three phases of female life—virginity, sexuality and reproduction, and old age and death—each determined by the woman’s ability to reproduce.

Then there is American photographer Gertrude Käsebier’s 1899 “Blessed Art Thou Among Women,” a black and white portrait of a mother dressed in a long, angelic white dress with an arm around her young daughter. The two stand in a hallway; behind them hangs a religious painting. Light fills the frame, and the pair symbolizes a divine relationship between mother and daughter. As Gioni notes, Käsebier was no straightforward traditionalist: The photograph leaves out a father figure and focuses exclusively on the bond between a mother and her child, suggesting a maternal bond that subverts a conventional, patriarchal vision of the family.