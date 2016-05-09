Memoirs of a School Shooter’s Mother

It’s a description that could just as easily be applied to any other serial killer whose crimes became headline news around the same time, and in fact it still is. It’s a template that flattens the murderer into a personification of evil, void of the weaknesses and idiosyncrasies that might otherwise denote him as human. It’s also an approach that seems to make everyone happy, up to and sometimes including the killer himself (“I’m the Night Stalker!” Richard Ramírez gleefully told one of his victims, after reporters coined that dark honorific). If the public narrative holds that crimes like these amount to evil taking human form, then ensuring they will never happen again is as easy as destroying or incarcerating that evil’s earthly vessel.

Often, the people who have the most to tell us about the perpetrators of these crimes are those whose stories are the hardest to share.

Often, the people who have the most to tell us about the perpetrators of these crimes are those whose stories are the hardest to share. Memoirs written by people who have known and loved notorious murderers are extraordinarily rare, and understandably so. Less understandable is the fact that they receive far less attention than accounts slapped together by strangers. If you search for “Ted Bundy,” you’ll turn up countless straight-to-video movies and true crime books, including three released in the last few months: Nearly 30 years after his execution, Bundy is not just a name, but an industry. Yet if you want to find The Phantom Prince, the memoir his longtime girlfriend wrote about their relationship, you’ll need to shell out at least $120 for a mildewed second-hand copy from 1981. The book was released by a small Seattle publisher and is now long out of print, and its contents have never seeped into the groundwater of Ted Bundy mythology—perhaps because they reveal him as all too human.

The Phantom Prince is credited to an author named Elizabeth Kendall. “Kendall” is a pseudonym, chosen to protect the identity of a woman who was already risking a great deal by admitting to a relationship with a man accused of murdering more than 30 young women. “Elizabeth” is not. Liz, as Ted Bundy knew her, was a shy and insecure 24-year-old when she moved to Seattle with her daughter in 1969. Ted, as Liz knew him, was a 23-year-old student destined for success. Their attraction was instant, both physically—“Oh God, I hadn’t remembered how gorgeous he was,” Liz remembers thinking when Ted woke her with a cup of coffee—and emotionally. Liz, fresh from a divorce, wanted to feel like she and her daughter were still a family. Ted wanted to belong to one. The first time they went to bed, Liz wrote, “We made love as though this would be the last time we would ever see each other, as if we were trying to get enough of each other to last a lifetime... I had never felt this close to any man before.”

