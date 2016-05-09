Memoirs of a School Shooter’s Mother

When Sue Klebold viewed her son’s body, she was, she writes in her memoir A Mother’s Reckoning, “overcome by a compulsive, almost biological need to make Dylan warm. I could not stop rubbing his ice-cold arms, exposed by the short-sleeved hospital gown he was wearing. I had to hold myself back from climbing into the casket so I could cover him with the warmth of my body.” But Sue Klebold knew it was too late to protect her son, or to protect the world from him. The full weight of that knowledge—its staggering implications, its impossible demands, and finally the hard wisdom it led her to—is present in every page of her memoir A Mother’s Reckoning: Living in the Aftermath of Tragedy.

A MOTHER’S RECKONING: LIVING IN THE AFTERMATH OF TRAGEDY by Sue Klebold Crown, 336 pp., $28.00

The book itself is nearly 20 years in the making, and describes the aftermath of a tragedy that forever altered not just a school or a community, but a nation. Dylan Klebold was 17 years old when he and his friend Eric Harris opened fire on Colorado’s Columbine High School. The two boys shot and killed 13 people and wounded 24 before turning their guns on themselves. The word “Columbine” no longer needs any explanation: It now stands in for a communal loss of innocence, and for the beginning of a series of public debates that still rage on about the cultural forces children grow up with. In the aftermath of the shooting, Sue Klebold writes, “people blamed video games, movies, music, bullying, access to guns, unarmed teachers, the absence of prayer in schools, secular humanism, psychiatric medication. Mostly, though, they blamed us.”

Sue Klebold may have found herself at the center of a national tragedy, but she was, first and foremost, a mother mourning the death of her youngest child, and trying to reconcile the memory of the boy she loved with the young man who murdered his fellow students without apparent reason or remorse. She writes that, for her, “there was no lasting comfort in casting Dylan as a monster… The rest of the world could explain away what he had done: either he was born evil—a bad seed—or he’d been raised without moral guidance. I knew it wasn’t nearly so simple.”

Columbine was not the first school shooting in America, but it was the first to make Americans realize just how easily a classroom could become a killing field. It was knowledge that seemed capable of changing us forever. It hasn’t. Two decades later, we seem to have learned very little about how to prevent similar violence. The problem has grown not better, but worse. If Columbine held a lesson for us, then we have been unable or unwilling to understand it. One of the most crucial questions A Mother’s Reckoning poses is whether the lessons we can take from such crimes are most visible to those who have known—and loved—their perpetrators.