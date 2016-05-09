Bernie Sanders’s Next Revolution

There’s a playbook Sanders could follow that would end in tears for his supporters. The Sanders campaign bears more than a passing resemblance to Dean’s, which never translated into anything like the kind of revolution Sanders wants to foster. Though Dean forced a course correction on a Democratic establishment that had become a dangerously pliant enabler of the George W. Bush administration, he only moved his party to the left incrementally. But, happily for Sanders backers, it’s the differences between the Dean and Sanders phenomena that offer hope that the Sanders moment could endure. For his campaign to pay continuous progressive dividends, he will have to exploit the qualities that distinguished his crusade from the crusades of other Democrats.

Dean, it’s important to remember, came to national prominence because congressional Democrats supported the invasion and occupation of Iraq, and had more generally bungled post-September 11 national security politics. His campaign was the first in history to use digital tools to raise money and organize, and might have succeeded had it not been beset by internal dysfunction. But Dean lost the 2004 Democratic primary—to a candidate who had supported the war, no less—and the Dean machine diffused into the liberal ether. That isn’t to say it disappeared, but it became attenuated, thinly spread, and was ultimately largely subsumed into the machine that Sanders now sets up as a foil.

Deaniacs brought scale and professionalism to the grassroots group MoveOn.org. They worked for progressive candidates and members of Congress. They joined the labor movement. They created a social media and fundraising model that Barack Obama would eventually use to greater effect. And they converted the campaign itself into the advocacy group, Democracy for America, which backs progressive causes and politicians, including Sanders, to this day. But their victories accumulated slowly. In 2006, with Dean chairing the Democratic National Committee, Democrats won the midterm elections in a landslide—a “thumpin’,” as President Bush so memorably described it. And over time, Dean’s critique took hold within his own party, as Democrats began disavowing the war they had helped to start. But the Iraq War persisted through the Bush era, and much of the Obama era, and despite the official termination of Operation Iraqi Freedom, it continues in some ways to this day.