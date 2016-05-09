Does Facebook have a liberal bias?

In his or her time working for the trending news section, the former curator kept a running log of all the topics Facebook suppressed. They included:

Former IRS official Lois Lerner



Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker



Conservative aggregator the Drudge Report



Former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle



Former Fox News contributor Steven Crowder

“It was absolutely bias,” the curator told Gizmodo. “We were doing it subjectively. It just depends on who the curator is and what time of day it is.”

All the other curators interviewed for the story denied charges of bias. But they did note that when a story cropped up from conservative sites like Newsmax, the Washington Examiner, or Breitbart, they were instructed to look for a more reputable source, like The New York Times, BBC, or CNN. The powers that be at Facebook also instructed the curators to insert stories into the feed that they deemed informative or important, like Black Lives Matter protests, even if the algorithm failed to pick up on them.