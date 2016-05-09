British Dream Now a Reality, as London Elects Its First Muslim Mayor

In Pakistan, the chances that the son of a bus or rickshaw driver could secure a high-ranking political position in the country’s capital city are minuscule. But now, the people of London have elected Sadiq Khan—the son of an immigrant Pakistani bus driver—to be their first Muslim mayor.

While unable to influence the nation’s foreign or economic policy, Khan will have responsibility for key areas in London, such as transport, housing, policing, and the environment. And being directly elected gives the London mayor a personal mandate which no other parliamentarian in Westminster—including those in the cabinet—enjoy.

Khan’s father was one of hundreds of Pakistani men who migrated to Britain in the 1950s and 1960s, seeking the U.K.’s version of the American dream: stable employment, social mobility, and opportunities for a better future for themselves and their families. One of eight children, Khan grew up on a council estate in the capital. He went to university to study law and practiced as a solicitor in human rights cases before becoming a member of parliament.

Now, at the age of 45, he is mayor of London: the economic and cultural heart of the U.K., the largest city in western Europe, and one of the most important cities in the world. He is the immigrant success story—for him, the British dream has become a reality.