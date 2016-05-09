British Dream Now a Reality, as London Elects Its First Muslim Mayor

By contrast, many Pakistanis who migrated to the U.K. in the post-war era were subsistence farmers and manual laborers. In many cases, they were illiterate in their own mother tongue. They took up positions in the service industries of the south, the factories and foundries of the Midlands and the mills of Northern England. And while some succeeded in pulling themselves out of poverty, the U.K.’s Pakistani community still has some of the highest levels of unemployment and underachievement in the U.K. Many British Pakistanis live in some of the U.K.’s most deprived neighborhoods.

And of course, British politics is also now dominated by an “old boys’ network”: the cliques of Etonions and Bullingdon club members, personified by the prime minister, David Cameron, the chancellor, George Osborne—and indeed London’s outgoing mayor, Boris Johnson. Yet the working-class Khan managed to win out against a Conservative rival with family pedigree, wealth, and friends in powerful political, media, and business circles.

For many, this is a triumph of meritocracy over privilege—a sign that the political establishment is becoming more inclusive and representative of the ethnic, religious and socioeconomic diversity of the wider population. And Khan is not the only second-generation Pakistani to have entered high political office in the U.K. Sajid Javid, the current secretary of state for Business, Innovation, and Skills, is the son of a Pakistani immigrant who worked in the mills of the north before becoming a bus driver. So too did the father of Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who rose to become a member of David Cameron’s cabinet, and was the first Muslim woman to sit at the highest table in the land. In the 2015 general election alone, ten individuals of Pakistani heritage were elected to the British parliament.