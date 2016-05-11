Farrakhan’s Grand Illusion

No group is more intensely anti-Trump than black Americans. According to an April poll conducted by ABC News and The Washington Post, an astonishing 91 percent of black Americans have an unfavorable view of the presumptive GOP nominee—more than Latinos (81 percent) or women (75 percent). Trump’s overwhelming unpopularity with blacks might seem strange, given the fact that as a presidential candidate he hasn’t directly targeted them the way he has Mexican and Muslim immigrants. But in the past Trump has done more than enough to earn the abiding enmity of black Americans, beyond his outspoken birtherism challenging the legitimacy of the first black president: He has a long history of alleged racist policies as a landlord, and in 1989 he called for the execution of five black teenage boys in the infamous “Central Park Five” rape case (the teens had not been tried at that point, and were later found innocent).

Yet if nearly all of black America dislikes Trump, he does have a few supporters, notably former rival Ben Carson, basketball player Dennis Rodman, and the boxer Mike Tyson. One of the most curious of Trump’s fans is Nation of Islam (NOI) leader Louis Farrakhan. While Farrakhan hasn’t explicitly endorsed Trump, he speaks of him in effusive terms, while being sharply critical of Trump’s likely general-election rival, Hillary Clinton, who he’s compared to Satan and called a “wicked woman” responsible for the destruction of Libya.

Some black nationalist leaders have long believed that overtly racist whites make better allies than liberals or integrationists.

Speaking to conspiracy-monger Alex Jones earlier this year, Farrakhan celebrated many of Trump’s policies—including, strangely enough, his call to keep Muslims out of the United States. (Farrakhan’s argument was that American foreign policy had created many enemies among Muslims, so they have to be carefully vetted before being allowed to enter the United States.) Farrakhan also told Jones he “admired” Trump’s self-financed campaign. “When a politician does not want money from the rich, he’s freer than the others to really do good for the masses of the people,” he said. “I think today we are in the midst of the darkest hour in American history and so if we don’t make the right move with the right people at the right time, the America that we know, we’re not going to see it become great again. ... He’s free, he’s rich, he hates political correctness and rightly so.”

So far, Farrakhan hasn’t responded to Trump’s flip-flop decision to start accepting donations from wealthy donors. In a sermon praising Trump, Farrakhan took particular delight in remarks Trump made to Jewish donors in December: “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money. ... You want to control your own politicians.” The religious leader interpreted these words as anti-Semitic dog whistles.