Farrakhan’s Grand Illusion

Some black nationalist leaders have long believed that overtly racist whites make better allies than liberals or integrationists.

Speaking to conspiracy-monger Alex Jones earlier this year, Farrakhan celebrated many of Trump’s policies—including, strangely enough, his call to keep Muslims out of the United States. (Farrakhan’s argument was that American foreign policy had created many enemies among Muslims, so they have to be carefully vetted before being allowed to enter the United States.) Farrakhan also told Jones he “admired” Trump’s self-financed campaign. “When a politician does not want money from the rich, he’s freer than the others to really do good for the masses of the people,” he said. “I think today we are in the midst of the darkest hour in American history and so if we don’t make the right move with the right people at the right time, the America that we know, we’re not going to see it become great again. ... He’s free, he’s rich, he hates political correctness and rightly so.”

So far, Farrakhan hasn’t responded to Trump’s flip-flop decision to start accepting donations from wealthy donors. In a sermon praising Trump, Farrakhan took particular delight in remarks Trump made to Jewish donors in December: “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money. ... You want to control your own politicians.” The religious leader interpreted these words as anti-Semitic dog whistles.

Farrakhan is no longer the political powerhouse he was back in the 1990s when he led the Million Man March in Washington, D.C., bringing hundreds of thousands of black men to the city to promote a message of responsibility and self-improvement. But he’s still the most famous spokesperson for the venerable and controversial tradition of black nationalism. And within that tradition, there’s a long historical precedent for Farrakhan’s view of Trump.

