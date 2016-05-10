Clinton’s struggles in West Virginia aren’t just about coal. They’re about Obama.

Writing in the New Republic today, Emma Foehringer Merchant hones in on the remark Clinton made in March that may play a big part in handing Bernie Sanders a victory today in West Virginia: “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” It was a classic Clinton gaffe, an attempt to assuage environmentalists that spilled into overcompensation. And now a lot of West Virginians are mad. But that’s not the whole story.

As Foehringer Merchant points out, Bernie Sanders’s position on coal is very similar to Clinton’s. He may have a more worker-friendly platform, but this is not enough to explain the precipitous decline of Clinton’s popularity in a state where she crushed Barack Obama in 2008. As recently as 2013, some Democratic officials believed that Clinton could win West Virginia in the general election.