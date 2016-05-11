A Metrocard Swipe Is Free Speech

When asked for comment, the NYPD told me that asking for a Metrocard swipe is still a violation, and that a person is subject to arrest if an officer feels compelled to make one. However, when pressed to locate the exact administrative code or law that is not subject to the 2012 settlement, the NYPD produced transit rules that ban the same type of panhandling or loitering that was struck down by the settlement. This isn’t surprising. Often, litigators have to strike down law after law that ban panhandling and loitering, which means it sometimes takes decades to force police departments to comply with the constitution.

The NYPD has long used any marker of poverty for grounds to make an arrest. From sleeping on the street or subway to selling loose cigarettes, they have employed the “broken windows” method of policing to crack down on anyone who has even the appearance of unlawfulness. Instead of arresting indigent people, the NYPD has begun issuing summonses—which means the case is handled in the civil system. And unlike an arrest, with a summons you don’t have the right to a lawyer. The police use this system to seize property and money from the poor. The New York Daily News and ProPublica’s recent coverage of the NYPD’s abuse of nuisance abatement laws to kick out homeowners from their homes show the lengths the NYPD is willing to go to make sure that the poor of New York can’t even challenge the NYPD’s assertion of power.

“In the face of the court’s finding these kind of tactics unconstitutional, the NYPD continues to apply them, and it’s just one more way that the city criminalizes poverty, and one more way the NYPD thwarts the laws on the books and violates people’s rights,” said Robert Gangi, Director of the Police Reform Organizing Project, an organization that “works to expose and correct abusive police tactics that routinely and disproportionately do harm to our city’s low-income communities and people of color,” according to its website. Last year, they witnessed hundreds of arraignments for fare evasion. “They’re inflicting pain and hardship not on people who can effectively push back and embarrass them, instead they’re inflicting pain on low-income people without means to effectively protect themselves,” Gangi continued.