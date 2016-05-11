A Metrocard Swipe Is Free Speech

Earlier this month, in an act of courage and grace, the NYPD announced they’d stop arresting people who asked strangers for subway rides. The department has decided they’d no longer arrest people who can’t afford the $2.75 to go somewhere and the $2.75 to get home. Which is more people than you’d think: The majority of arrests in New York City stem from farebeating. It’s a huge deal! Or, it should be. The NYPD is giving up one of their greatest sources of inflicting emotional, physical, and financial pain on poor New Yorkers, sure, but they’re not really conceding anything substantial: They should never have been arresting those people in the first place. It’s legal to ask for a subway swipe. And the NYPD has known that for a long time, even as they target the people soliciting swipes—the ones who can’t afford to pay for the subway—and not the people giving them out.

Four years ago, a federal judge approved a massive settlement that definitively stated that these types of arrests are unconstitutional because they violate a person’s first amendment right. Yes, you have a right to ask for that Metrocard swipe, no matter how badly the NYPD wants to penalize poverty. And yet they kept arresting people anyway. It’s important to understand that asking someone for a Metrocard swipe is not something anyone does happily or without knowing the risk they run if they’re caught by the police. They do it because they need to get somewhere and don’t want to shortchange other taxpayers while they’re at it.

When asked for comment, the NYPD told me that asking for a Metrocard swipe is still a violation, and that a person is subject to arrest if an officer feels compelled to make one. However, when pressed to locate the exact administrative code or law that is not subject to the 2012 settlement, the NYPD produced transit rules that ban the same type of panhandling or loitering that was struck down by the settlement. This isn’t surprising. Often, litigators have to strike down law after law that ban panhandling and loitering, which means it sometimes takes decades to force police departments to comply with the constitution.

The NYPD has long used any marker of poverty for grounds to make an arrest. From sleeping on the street or subway to selling loose cigarettes, they have employed the “broken windows” method of policing to crack down on anyone who has even the appearance of unlawfulness. Instead of arresting indigent people, the NYPD has begun issuing summonses—which means the case is handled in the civil system. And unlike an arrest, with a summons you don’t have the right to a lawyer. The police use this system to seize property and money from the poor. The New York Daily News and ProPublica’s recent coverage of the NYPD’s abuse of nuisance abatement laws to kick out homeowners from their homes show the lengths the NYPD is willing to go to make sure that the poor of New York can’t even challenge the NYPD’s assertion of power.